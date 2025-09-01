If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Crocs CROX has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.1%. Currently, Crocs has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In CROX: If an investor had bought $1000 of CROX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,241.95 today based on a price of $87.50 for CROX at the time of writing.

Crocs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.