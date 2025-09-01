September 1, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Teledyne Technologies 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Teledyne Technologies TDY has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.48%. Currently, Teledyne Technologies has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion.

Buying $100 In TDY: If an investor had bought $100 of TDY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,443.59 today based on a price of $538.17 for TDY at the time of writing.

Teledyne Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
