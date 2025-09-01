In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.25 9.67 10.90 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 22.56 7.05 7.02 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 100.69 17.68 24.16 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.35 0.81 1.69 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.30 5.19 6.60 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 302.62 4.67 2.32 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 199.50 2.20 1065.74 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 43.58 2.24 3.04 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 27.50 7.84 3.92 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 7.92 0.76 1.69 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 35.50 3.16 1.32 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.35 2.64 1.47 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.61 0.83 1.10 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.63 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.64 1.65 4.09 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% FuboTV Inc 18.32 2.89 0.79 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Average 55.67 4.03 75.06 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

By carefully studying Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.25 is 0.49x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.67 relative to the industry average by 2.4x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.9 , which is 0.15x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 6.63% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.64x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.43x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 10.91%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Meta Platforms demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable valuation based on revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.