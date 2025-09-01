Insights Into Microsoft's Performance Versus Peers In Software Sector

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.36 11.03 13.50 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 55.37 33.01 12 18.43% $6.83 $11.16 11.31% ServiceNow Inc 116.81 17.63 16.11 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 119.39 16.31 14.69 3.37% $0.4 $1.67 10.8% Fortinet Inc 31.59 29.49 9.69 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Gen Digital Inc 31.47 7.87 4.45 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Nebius Group NV 80.09 4.55 68.98 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Monday.Com Ltd 249.36 8.19 9.12 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 104.88 22.88 8.07 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.62 2.65 5.22 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 26.96 9.61 7.84 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 191.50 3.14 4.27 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 18.69 11.34 1.23 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 87.73 13.89 13.47 7.82% $0.82 $1.58 64.76%

By conducting a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 37.36 , which is 0.43x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 11.03 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.79x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 13.5 , surpassing the industry average by 1.0x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 0.37% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion is 54.18x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $52.43 Billion is 33.18x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 64.76%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the stock is undervalued compared to peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms peers, indicating strong financial health. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future performance compared to industry peers.

