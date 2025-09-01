$1000 Invested In CBIZ 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

CBIZ CBZ has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.33%. Currently, CBIZ has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBZ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,994.89 today based on a price of $64.54 for CBZ at the time of writing.

CBIZ's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

