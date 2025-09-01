September 1, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Alamos Gold 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Alamos Gold AGI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.82%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion.

Buying $1000 In AGI: If an investor had bought $1000 of AGI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,011.87 today based on a price of $30.60 for AGI at the time of writing.

Alamos Gold's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGI Logo
AGIAlamos Gold Inc
$30.603.20%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
86.90
Growth
86.55
Quality
75.65
Value
53.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved