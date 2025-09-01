Here's How Much $100 Invested In AeroVironment 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AeroVironment AVAV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.92%. Currently, AeroVironment has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion.

Buying $100 In AVAV: If an investor had bought $100 of AVAV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,173.31 today based on a price of $242.75 for AVAV at the time of writing.

AeroVironment's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.