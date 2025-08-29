$1000 Invested In Wintrust Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Wintrust Financial WTFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.88%. Currently, Wintrust Financial has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In WTFC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WTFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,154.64 today based on a price of $137.29 for WTFC at the time of writing.

Wintrust Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

