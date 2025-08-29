August 29, 2025 7:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Salesforce 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Salesforce CRM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 13.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.64%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $244.97 billion.

Buying $100 In CRM: If an investor had bought $100 of CRM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,031.91 today based on a price of $256.24 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

