Here's How Much $100 Invested In Energy Transfer 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Energy Transfer ET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.02%. Currently, Energy Transfer has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion.

Buying $100 In ET: If an investor had bought $100 of ET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $276.01 today based on a price of $17.71 for ET at the time of writing.

Energy Transfer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

