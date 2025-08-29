$100 Invested In Martin Marietta Materials 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Martin Marietta Materials MLM has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.68%. Currently, Martin Marietta Materials has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion.

Buying $100 In MLM: If an investor had bought $100 of MLM stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $795.15 today based on a price of $612.29 for MLM at the time of writing.

Martin Marietta Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.