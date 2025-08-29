If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Fabrinet FN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.6%. Currently, Fabrinet has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion.

Buying $1000 In FN: If an investor had bought $1000 of FN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $23,807.69 today based on a price of $356.00 for FN at the time of writing.

Fabrinet's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

