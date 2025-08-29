$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Casella Waste Systems CWST has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.87%. Currently, Casella Waste Systems has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion.

Buying $100 In CWST: If an investor had bought $100 of CWST stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,161.76 today based on a price of $98.82 for CWST at the time of writing.

Casella Waste Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

