President and CEO Of Westlake Chemical Purchased $163K In Stock

Jean-Marc Gilson, President and CEO at Westlake Chemical WLKP, disclosed an insider purchase on August 28, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Gilson's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, involves purchasing 7,459 shares of Westlake Chemical. The total transaction value is $163,636.

In the Friday's morning session, Westlake Chemical's shares are currently trading at $22.33, experiencing a up of 0.48%.

Discovering Westlake Chemical: A Closer Look

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a part of the chemical industry in the United States. Its operations are conducted through OpCo, it acquires and develops ethylene production facilities, which convert ethane into ethylene. OpCo sells ethylene and its co-products such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen to Westlake and other customers located in the United States. Its assets include three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Westlake Chemical: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Westlake Chemical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.56% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 32.83% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Westlake Chemical's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.41.

Debt Management: Westlake Chemical's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.52. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Westlake Chemical's P/E ratio of 14.91 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.71 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Westlake Chemical's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Westlake Chemical's EV/EBITDA ratio at 2.52 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

