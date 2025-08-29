Frederick N Mudge Executes Sell Order: Offloads $1.78M In Powell Industries Stock

Frederick N Mudge, Vice President at Powell Industries POWL, disclosed an insider sell on August 28, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Mudge's recent move involves selling 6,400 shares of Powell Industries. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $1,776,000.

Monitoring the market, Powell Industries's shares down by 0.0% at $271.27 during Friday's morning.

Delving into Powell Industries's Background

Powell Industries Inc is a United States-based company that develops, designs, manufactures, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for electrical energy distribution, control, and monitoring. The company's principal products comprise integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, and so on. These products are applied in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light-rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. The company generates the majority of its sales from the United States, and the rest from Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions.

Financial Milestones: Powell Industries's Journey

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Powell Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.66% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 30.7% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Powell Industries's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 4.0.

Debt Management: Powell Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 18.84 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 3.05 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 13.05, Powell Industries could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Powell Industries's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.