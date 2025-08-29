Medpace Hldgs CEO Trades $294K In Company Stock

On August 28, a recent SEC filing unveiled that August J Troendle, CEO at Medpace Hldgs MEDP made an insider sell.

What Happened: Troendle's recent move involves selling 620 shares of Medpace Hldgs. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $294,500.

At Friday morning, Medpace Hldgs shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $472.94.

Get to Know Medpace Hldgs Better

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device firms. It also offers ancillary services, including bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has more than 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and its operations are primarily based in the US, with additional presence in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Financial Milestones: Medpace Hldgs's Journey

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 29.84% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Medpace Hldgs's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.16.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 35.14 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Medpace Hldgs's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.58 , Medpace Hldgs's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 26.39, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Medpace Hldgs's Insider Trades.

