Insider Transaction: David Schulz Sells $4.08M Worth Of WESCO Intl Shares

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 28, David Schulz, EVP & CFO at WESCO Intl WCC, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Schulz's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 18,096 shares of WESCO Intl. The total transaction value is $4,082,455.

As of Friday morning, WESCO Intl shares are down by 1.72%, currently priced at $221.62.

Discovering WESCO Intl: A Closer Look

Wesco can be traced back to the late 1800s but was officially founded in 1922, acting as the distribution arm of Westinghouse Electric. Throughout the 1900s, Wesco entered and subsequently exited the consumer electronics, transit, bottling, and nuclear plant distribution markets. It was sold to a private equity firm in 1994 and then went public in 1999, and numerous acquisitions have since been made to fill the gaps in Wesco's geographical and product coverage. Today, the firm primarily distributes electrical, networking, security, and utility equipment used in the construction and repair of structures such as offices, data centers, power transmission lines, and manufacturing plants. Wesco has operations around the globe but generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of WESCO Intl

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, WESCO Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 21.06% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.88, WESCO Intl showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: WESCO Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.34.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 17.69 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.5 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 11.81, WESCO Intl could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

