Director At Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Sells $525K Of Stock

David S Tierney, Director at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, executed a substantial insider sell on August 28, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Tierney sold 26,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. The total transaction amounted to $525,200.

In the Friday's morning session, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's shares are currently trading at $20.49, experiencing a up of 0.54%.

Discovering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing, developing therapies for people with rare, debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases. It offers three drug products, FIRDAPSE (amifampridine), FYCOMPA (perampanel), and AGAMREE (vamorolone).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 85.94% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.43.

Debt Management: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 12.35 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 4.62 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 6.56, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

