Deepak Chopra Of OSI Systems Shows Optimism, Buys $18.66M In Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Deepak Chopra, Executive Chairman at OSI Systems OSIS, made a noteworthy insider purchase on August 29,.

What Happened: Chopra's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, involves purchasing 82,845 shares of OSI Systems. The total transaction value is $18,655,865.

At Friday morning, OSI Systems shares are up by 0.16%, trading at $229.49.

All You Need to Know About OSI Systems

OSI Systems Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for businesses in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace markets. The firm is organized in three business segments: Security, which derives maximum revenue, provides security and inspection systems; Healthcare, which provides patient monitoring, diagnostic, cardiology, ventilation systems, and defibrillators; and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, which provides specialized electronic components and manufacturing services for the Security and Healthcare segments and external original equipment manufacturers. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Mexico, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

A Deep Dive into OSI Systems's Financials

Revenue Growth: OSI Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 33.32% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.140809, OSI Systems showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: OSI Systems's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.68. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: OSI Systems's P/E ratio of 26.31 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.3 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.85, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

