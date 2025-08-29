Eye On Growth: Cary Okawa Adds $121K Of OSI Systems Stock To Portfolio

On August 29, Cary Okawa, Chief Accounting Officer at OSI Systems OSIS executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Okawa demonstrated confidence in OSI Systems by purchasing 539 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The total value of the transaction is $121,377.

The latest update on Friday morning shows OSI Systems shares up by 0.16%, trading at $229.49.

Unveiling the Story Behind OSI Systems

OSI Systems Inc is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for businesses in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace markets. The firm is organized in three business segments: Security, which derives maximum revenue, provides security and inspection systems; Healthcare, which provides patient monitoring, diagnostic, cardiology, ventilation systems, and defibrillators; and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, which provides specialized electronic components and manufacturing services for the Security and Healthcare segments and external original equipment manufacturers. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, and the rest from Mexico, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Breaking Down OSI Systems's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OSI Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.01% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 33.32% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): The company excels with an EPS that surpasses the industry average. With a current EPS of 3.140809, OSI Systems showcases strong earnings per share.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 26.31 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for OSI Systems's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 2.3 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): OSI Systems's EV/EBITDA ratio at 16.85 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of OSI Systems's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.