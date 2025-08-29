Understanding Amazon.com's Position In Broadline Retail Industry Compared To Competitors

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com AMZN alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.30 7.40 3.72 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.96 2.02 2.07 1.23% $21.8 $90.83 6.57% PDD Holdings Inc 13.22 3.43 3.16 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 61.06 21.94 5.20 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Coupang Inc 143.15 11.14 1.65 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 8.51 1.36 0.26 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.62 8.93 4.26 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.97 1.49 0.59 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 15.11 4.45 1.32 3.85% $0.26 $0.69 -0.71% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 38.08 4.51 3.33 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 23.26 4.95 2.93 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 6.75 0.82 0.16 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 59.50 4.37 1.23 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.26 0.44 0.11 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 50.51 7.44 0.38 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 33.78 5.52 1.9 4.92% $4.32 $16.14 8.58%

By closely studying Amazon.com, we can observe the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 35.3 for this company is 1.04x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.4 , which is 1.34x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.72 , which is 1.96x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% that is 0.76% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 8.47x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.38x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.33%, outperforming the industry average of 8.58%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Among its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Amazon.com shows high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth compared to industry peers, suggesting strong operational performance and growth potential within the sector.

