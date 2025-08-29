In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.25 9.67 10.90 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 22.56 7.05 7.02 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 100.69 17.68 24.16 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.35 0.81 1.69 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.30 5.19 6.60 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 302.62 4.67 2.32 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 199.50 2.20 1065.74 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 43.58 2.24 3.04 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 27.50 7.84 3.92 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 7.92 0.76 1.69 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 35.50 3.16 1.32 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.35 2.64 1.47 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.61 0.83 1.10 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.63 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.64 1.65 4.09 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% FuboTV Inc 18.32 2.89 0.79 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Average 55.67 4.03 75.06 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

Through a detailed examination of Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.25 is 0.49x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.67 , which is 2.4x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.9 , which is 0.15x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 6.63% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.64x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.43x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 21.61%, outperforming the industry average of 10.91%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Meta Platforms demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium valuation based on its book value. With a low PS ratio, Meta Platforms may be considered attractively priced relative to its revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong profitability and growth potential compared to industry competitors.

