August 29, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

P/E Ratio Insights for DexCom

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Looking into the current session, DexCom Inc. DXCM shares are trading at $75.05, after a 0.04% decrease. Over the past month, the stock fell by 5.65%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 3.37%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.

A Look at DexCom P/E Relative to Its Competitors

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

DexCom has a better P/E ratio of 52.87 than the aggregate P/E ratio of 47.33 of the Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. Ideally, one might believe that DexCom Inc. might perform better in the future than it's industry group, but it's probable that the stock is overvalued.

In conclusion, the price-to-earnings ratio is a useful metric for analyzing a company's market performance, but it has its limitations. While a lower P/E can indicate that a company is undervalued, it can also suggest that shareholders do not expect future growth. Additionally, the P/E ratio should not be used in isolation, as other factors such as industry trends and business cycles can also impact a company's stock price. Therefore, investors should use the P/E ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics and qualitative analysis to make informed investment decisions.

DXCM Logo
DXCMDexCom Inc
$74.80-0.37%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
32.66
Growth
63.40
Quality
17.44
Value
24.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved