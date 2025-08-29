August 29, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Kinsale Cap Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.93%. Currently, Kinsale Cap Gr has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion.

Buying $100 In KNSL: If an investor had bought $100 of KNSL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $221.49 today based on a price of $455.49 for KNSL at the time of writing.

Kinsale Cap Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
