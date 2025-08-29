Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Franco-Nevada 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

August 29, 2025 10:00 AM 1 min read

Franco-Nevada FNV has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.82%. Currently, Franco-Nevada has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In FNV: If an investor had bought $1000 of FNV stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,282.43 today based on a price of $186.98 for FNV at the time of writing.

Franco-Nevada's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

