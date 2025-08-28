$1000 Invested In KB Home 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

KB Home KBH has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.22% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.97%. Currently, KB Home has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In KBH: If an investor had bought $1000 of KBH stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,541.88 today based on a price of $63.45 for KBH at the time of writing.

KB Home's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

