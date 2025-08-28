August 28, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marriott International Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Marriott International MAR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.26%. Currently, Marriott International has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion.

Buying $100 In MAR: If an investor had bought $100 of MAR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $262.61 today based on a price of $271.05 for MAR at the time of writing.

Marriott International's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
