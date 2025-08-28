Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Etsy Stock In The Last 10 Years

Etsy ETSY has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.08%. Currently, Etsy has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion.

Buying $100 In ETSY: If an investor had bought $100 of ETSY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $380.97 today based on a price of $54.65 for ETSY at the time of writing.

Etsy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

