$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Houlihan Lokey HLI has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.36%. Currently, Houlihan Lokey has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion.
Buying $100 In HLI: If an investor had bought $100 of HLI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $912.98 today based on a price of $200.27 for HLI at the time of writing.
Houlihan Lokey's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.