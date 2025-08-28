Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Performance Food Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

Performance Food Gr PFGC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.44%. Currently, Performance Food Gr has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion.

Buying $1000 In PFGC: If an investor had bought $1000 of PFGC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,753.90 today based on a price of $101.10 for PFGC at the time of writing.

Performance Food Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

