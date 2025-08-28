Sell Alert: STEVEN REINEMUND Cashes Out $12.82M In Vertiv Holdings Stock

STEVEN REINEMUND, Director at Vertiv Holdings VRT, reported an insider sell on August 27, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, REINEMUND sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv Holdings. The total transaction value is $12,822,110.

Monitoring the market, Vertiv Holdings's shares up by 3.14% at $133.37 during Thursday's morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

A Deep Dive into Vertiv Holdings's Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vertiv Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.09% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 33.99% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vertiv Holdings's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.85.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 61.87 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 5.51 , Vertiv Holdings's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 31.8 reflects market recognition of Vertiv Holdings's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Vertiv Holdings's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.