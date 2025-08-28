Chief Financial Officer Of BrightView Hldgs Makes $1.13M Sale

Making a noteworthy insider sell on August 27, Nicholas Brett Urban, Chief Financial Officer at BrightView Hldgs BV, is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Urban sold 77,419 shares of BrightView Hldgs. The total transaction value is $1,127,448.

The latest update on Thursday morning shows BrightView Hldgs shares down by 3.84%, trading at $14.27.

Get to Know BrightView Hldgs Better

BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance, and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through a national branch network and are route-based in nature. It includes mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management etc. And Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination, and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic, and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Maintenance Services.

Understanding the Numbers: BrightView Hldgs's Finances

Revenue Challenges: BrightView Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.13%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 24.13% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, BrightView Hldgs exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.16.

Debt Management: BrightView Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.68, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 123.67 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for BrightView Hldgs's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.53 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.27, BrightView Hldgs presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of BrightView Hldgs's Insider Trades.

