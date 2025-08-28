163K Reasons To Be Bullish On Westlake Chemical Stock

On August 28, a substantial insider purchase was made by Jean-Marc Gilson, President and CEO at Westlake Chemical WLKP, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Gilson made a significant move by purchasing 7,459 shares of Westlake Chemical as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $163,636.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Westlake Chemical shares up by 0.62%, trading at $22.33.

Get to Know Westlake Chemical Better

Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a part of the chemical industry in the United States. Its operations are conducted through OpCo, it acquires and develops ethylene production facilities, which convert ethane into ethylene. OpCo sells ethylene and its co-products such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen to Westlake and other customers located in the United States. Its assets include three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Key Indicators: Westlake Chemical's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Westlake Chemical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.56%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 32.83% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Westlake Chemical's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.41.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 14.89 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.71 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 2.52 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

