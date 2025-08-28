In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.98 51.96 8.52 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 21.86 1.25 0.96 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 18.13 5.27 3.04 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.64 4.24 1.28 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% NetApp Inc 19.78 21.57 3.57 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 160.16 15.99 6.43 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Logitech International SA 24.60 6.94 3.38 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.89 2.64 0.92 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 41.01 8.27 2.8 5.79% $0.31 $0.84 8.12%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Apple, the following trends can be discerned:

At 34.98 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.85x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 51.96 which exceeds the industry average by 6.28x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.52 , surpassing the industry average by 3.04x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 100.1x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 52.05x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63%, outperforming the industry average of 8.12%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Apple is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that Apple is performing exceptionally well in terms of profitability and operational efficiency within the industry sector.

