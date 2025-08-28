In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.12 9.62 10.84 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 22.12 6.91 6.88 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 94.24 16.55 22.61 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.25 0.80 1.67 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.10 5.11 6.51 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 302.95 4.68 2.32 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 199.11 2.20 1063.66 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 43 2.21 3 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 27.41 7.81 3.91 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 7.92 0.76 1.69 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 35.65 3.17 1.33 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.45 2.66 1.48 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.92 0.84 1.11 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.64 0.84 1 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.72 1.67 4.12 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% FuboTV Inc 17.95 2.84 0.77 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Average 55.16 3.94 74.8 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Meta Platforms, the following trends become clear:

At 27.12 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.49x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.62 which exceeds the industry average by 2.44x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.84 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 6.63% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.64x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 7.43x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 10.91%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies a favorable valuation based on revenue. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight strong financial performance relative to industry competitors.

