$1000 Invested In Casey's General Stores 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Casey's General Stores CASY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.91%. Currently, Casey's General Stores has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion.

Buying $1000 In CASY: If an investor had bought $1000 of CASY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,780.06 today based on a price of $498.29 for CASY at the time of writing.

Casey's General Stores's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

