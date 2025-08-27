August 27, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.08%. Currently, CrowdStrike Holdings has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRWD: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRWD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,361.25 today based on a price of $404.70 for CRWD at the time of writing.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$404.70-3.09%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.78
Growth
27.46
Quality
N/A
Value
8.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved