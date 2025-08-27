Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning CommVault Systems Stock In The Last 15 Years

CommVault Systems CVLT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.91%. Currently, CommVault Systems has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion.

Buying $100 In CVLT: If an investor had bought $100 of CVLT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $742.06 today based on a price of $184.18 for CVLT at the time of writing.

CommVault Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.