August 27, 2025

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Tesla TSLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.16%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion.

Buying $1000 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,104.67 today based on a price of $348.18 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

