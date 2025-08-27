$1000 Invested In Rambus 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Rambus RMBS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 27.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.26%. Currently, Rambus has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion.

Buying $1000 In RMBS: If an investor had bought $1000 of RMBS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,643.34 today based on a price of $75.30 for RMBS at the time of writing.

Rambus's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.