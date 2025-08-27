August 27, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

T-Mobile US TMUS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.51%. Currently, T-Mobile US has a market capitalization of $280.00 billion.

Buying $100 In TMUS: If an investor had bought $100 of TMUS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $635.61 today based on a price of $248.80 for TMUS at the time of writing.

T-Mobile US's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

