Insider Selling: Ryan Damon Unloads $81K Of Criteo Stock

Disclosed on August 26, Ryan Damon, Chief Legal Officer at Criteo CRTO, executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Damon sold 3,393 shares of Criteo. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total transaction value is $81,635.

Criteo shares are trading up 1.11% at $24.57 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Discovering Criteo: A Closer Look

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. It has two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Criteo: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Criteo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 53.56% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Criteo's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.4.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 10.25 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Criteo's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.71 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.03, Criteo presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

