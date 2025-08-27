Boise Cascade COO Trades $91K In Company Stock

It was reported on August 26, that Robert Jeffrey Strom, COO at Boise Cascade BCC executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Strom opted to sell 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $91,063.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Boise Cascade shares up by 0.17%, trading at $89.0.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co is a producer of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. The firm operates in two reportable segments, namely Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, and laminated beams. In addition, it manufactures structural, appearance, and industrial-grade plywood panels, and ponderosa pine lumber. The Building Materials Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of various building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber; general line items such as siding, composite decking, doors and millwork, metal products, roofing, and insulation; and EWP, among others. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Building Material Distribution segment.

Boise Cascade: A Financial Overview

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Boise Cascade faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.2% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 17.16% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Boise Cascade's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 1.64.

Debt Management: Boise Cascade's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 13.03 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Boise Cascade's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.52 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.39, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

