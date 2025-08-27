BRUCE BERKOWITZ Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $4.09M In St. Joe Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on August 26, BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe JOE, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that BERKOWITZ executed a sale of 81,000 shares of St. Joe with a total value of $4,087,260.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals St. Joe shares down by 1.5%, trading at $50.02.

Discovering St. Joe: A Closer Look

The St. Joe Co is a real estate development, asset management, and operating company and it has three operating segments; the Residential segment plans and develops residential communities and sells homesites to homebuilders or retail consumers, the Hospitality segment that derives maximum revenue, features a private membership club, hotel operations, food and beverage operations, golf courses, beach clubs, retail outlets, gulf-front vacation rentals, management services, marinas, and other entertainment assets, and Commercial segment include leasing of commercial property, multi-family, senior living, self-storage, and other assets and it also oversees the planning, development, entitlement, management, and sale of commercial and rural land holdings.

St. Joe: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, St. Joe showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.66% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 42.91% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): St. Joe's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.51.

Debt Management: St. Joe's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: St. Joe's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 35.76 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 6.93 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for St. Joe's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.22 reflects market recognition of St. Joe's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of St. Joe's Insider Trades.

