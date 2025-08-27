Insider Activity Update: Gary Kramer Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $2.28M At Barrett Business Services

Gary Kramer, President & CEO at Barrett Business Services BBSI, reported a large exercise of company stock options on August 26, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Kramer, President & CEO at Barrett Business Services, exercised stock options for 80,000 shares of BBSI, resulting in a transaction value of $2,282,400.

Barrett Business Services shares are trading, exhibiting down of 0.0% and priced at $49.08 during Wednesday's morning. This values Kramer's 80,000 shares at $2,282,400.

Get to Know Barrett Business Services Better

Barrett Business Services Inc is a provider of payroll administrative services and staffing services. The company categories of services include professional employer services and staffing. Professional employer services offer payroll management, payroll tax services, and workers' compensation coverage solutions, as well as workforce management services, including hiring and termination of employees. Staffing offers temporary staffing services, as well as contract staffing, long-term or indefinite on-site management, and direct placement services. The company operates in the United States of America. It generates maximum revenue from the Professional employer service fees.

Barrett Business Services: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Barrett Business Services's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 23.81% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Barrett Business Services's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.72.

Debt Management: Barrett Business Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 24.3 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.08 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 14.84, Barrett Business Services's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

