Witnessing An Insider Decision, George Kao Exercises Options Valued At $1.67M At Super Micro Computer

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on August 26, by George Kao, SVP at Super Micro Computer SMCI, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Kao, SVP at Super Micro Computer, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 40,000 shares of SMCI as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $1,667,400.

Super Micro Computer shares are currently trading up by 0.05%, with a current price of $44.38 as of Wednesday morning. This brings the total value of Kao's 40,000 shares to $1,667,400.

Delving into Super Micro Computer's Background

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Breaking Down Super Micro Computer's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Super Micro Computer showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.15% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 9.45% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Super Micro Computer's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.33. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 26.4 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Super Micro Computer's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.27 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.6, Super Micro Computer presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Super Micro Computer's Insider Trades.

