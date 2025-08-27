Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 34.80 51.69 8.47 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 21.63 1.24 0.95 -4.4% $0.87 $2.17 5.87% Western Digital Corp 17.91 5.21 3.01 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Super Micro Computer Inc 26.40 4.20 1.27 3.08% $0.14 $0.44 25.15% NetApp Inc 19.30 21.05 3.48 33.42% $0.43 $1.19 3.84% Pure Storage Inc 154.11 15.38 6.19 -1.1% $0.04 $0.54 12.26% Logitech International SA 24.45 6.90 3.36 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.76 2.62 0.91 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 39.94 8.09 2.74 5.79% $0.31 $0.84 8.12%

Through a thorough examination of Apple, we can discern the following trends:

At 34.8 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.87x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 51.69 relative to the industry average by 6.39x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.47 , which is 3.09x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 100.1x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 52.05x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63%, outperforming the industry average of 8.12%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

As Apple is in the middle of the list in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, it suggests that the company has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 compared to the other companies.

This position indicates a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity for financing its operations.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting favorable financial health and growth prospects.

