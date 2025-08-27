In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms META alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.36 9.71 10.94 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 22.08 6.90 6.87 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Reddit Inc 97.96 17.20 23.51 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Baidu Inc 8.51 0.83 1.73 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Pinterest Inc 13.07 5.10 6.49 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 307.55 4.75 2.35 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 201.33 2.20 1075.53 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 27.30 7.78 3.89 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 40.92 2.10 2.85 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.03 0.77 1.71 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 35.71 3.17 1.33 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.42 2.66 1.48 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Ziff Davis Inc 23.89 0.84 1.11 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 7.79 0.86 1.02 3.21% $0.44 $0.95 -1.55% Yalla Group Ltd 9.73 1.67 4.12 4.96% $0.03 $0.06 4.15% FuboTV Inc 18.16 2.87 0.78 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Average 55.76 3.98 75.65 3.02% $3.29 $5.25 10.91%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Meta Platforms, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.36 is 0.49x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.71 , which is 2.44x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.94 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 6.63% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.64x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 7.43x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 10.91%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Meta Platforms demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.