Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Waste Management Stock In The Last 20 Years

Waste Management WM has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.98%. Currently, Waste Management has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion.

Buying $100 In WM: If an investor had bought $100 of WM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $814.07 today based on a price of $225.25 for WM at the time of writing.

Waste Management's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

