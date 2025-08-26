$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.15%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Gr has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion.

Buying $100 In RCL: If an investor had bought $100 of RCL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $401.25 today based on a price of $353.23 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

